The Contrarian

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
20h

When my daughter and I talk about the huge problems (like energy), she always comes back to the one seemingly unsurmountable problem - the 4 year Presidential term.

With our see saw presidential politics, how can problems be tackled when past history shows that anything done toward a solution by one president can be undone by the next president.

Peter Jacobsen's avatar
Peter Jacobsen
18h

In North Dakota, where Interior Secretary Burgum was governor, 36% of the electricity is generated with wind… sixth highest fraction of the fifty states… And compared to other states, electricity prices rank 46th.

Yet he’s quoted saying, “Gargantuan, unreliable, intermittent energy projects hold America back from achieving U.S. Energy Dominance.”

Source: https://www.eia.gov/state/?sid=ND

