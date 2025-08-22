How Trump weaponizes law with Abbe Lowell and Pastor Jamal Bryant

Back in April, Trump signed an executive order targeting whistleblower Miles Taylor. You might remember the name, he wrote an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times critiquing Trump during his first term.

And, New York Attorney General Letitia James has long been a target of Trump’s revenge. Most recently, the Department of Justice launched a two-pronged investigation into her conduct.

Attorney Abbe Lowell now represents them both.

Jen Rubin spoke with him about how much power Trump has over D.C. and how he’s weaponizing litigation against his perceived enemies in his second term.

Plus, Contrarian contributor April Ryan is here with Pastor Jamal Bryant [31:00]. Pastor Bryant has become the face of the boycott against Target and explains why the economic effort must continue. As a native from the DMV, he opens up on what watching the assault on his community has felt like.

You can join April live every Thursday at 5:00pm ET for her show “The Tea” on the Contrarian Substack!