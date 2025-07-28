The Contrarian

J Tolson's avatar
J Tolson
1h

As an Aeronautical Engineer that works on Airplane Safety, I think this is a brilliant idea. Also something like the FAA Lessons Learned From Transport Aircraft Accidents data base but for weather would be a great thing to create to pass on knowledge to the next generation. That way if something is learned it gets out into the world to help everyone else learn and not make the same mistake again in the future.

https://www.faa.gov/lessons_learned/transport_airplane

Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Thank you for your insight on this most important topic. When the government closed many NWS offices back in-the 90’s and were relying on NexRad radar because of its ability to track storms at long distances many communities including my parents were not effectively covered from severe weather. The radar in the farthest north of them was able to pick up the tornado while the other radar south of them continued to miss the tornados. Not only that but the broadcast area outside of their market area was concerned that the NWS in Birmingham Alabama didn’t pick up the severe weather. The government had to reopen several offices because of missed storms that were severe and some deadly. The government should not ever make that same mistake again. Thanks for your service.

