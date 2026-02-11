The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
8h

The US is building a Gulag Archipelago of detention centers across the United States. Today they are for migrant detention. Are there perhaps longer term plans?

The US has just closed the El Paso airport for 10 days for "security reasons" that are unspecified at this point. Is this perhaps because of an impending military action in Mexico, or in preparation for a future domestic action?

The US has seized ballots and voter information in Georgia. Is this a one-off or part of preparation for a future action?

My hackles are raised. Nothing about this is "normal."

Reply
Share
7 replies
Karen's avatar
Karen
7h

I love your premise that there will be “an after this” yet Americans sure haven’t been roused out of whatever stupor they are in to get enraged about Concentration Camps in America. At least I haven’t viewed that ire and angst. We do need vast reforms, we do need to remove Noem, we do need to call our Members of Congress no matter their political affiliation and let them know “Stop ICE, Remove Noem”for starters. Actually we need 5000 people to make that call to 202-224-3121 to gain ANY Power. I can’t seem to find 5000 people willing to give 35 seconds to make that call. Calls are counted even if you speak to a machine. As for me, I call almost daily because I care and because the current treatment of immigrants is evil and wrong and anti-American. Redo the DHS? Absolutely needed. But first we have to win this battle and that can only happen because of you and you and you and….Stop the torture. Unite.

Reply
Share
3 replies
109 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture