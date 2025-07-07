The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
19m

“A scientifically guided plan for ‘making America healthy’ is simple to devise: Invest in what drives health.”

MAGA hates science, so maybe call it “an anti-woke plan” and they’d be all in. SMH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture