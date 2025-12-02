How to fight back against online extremism

Although it seems impossible to combat the overwhelming flood of harmful material young adults and children exposed to online, not all hope is lost! Seth Limmer, the Director of Public Affairs at the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL), and Jen talked about how hateful ideology is spreading online, but also, how we can build infrastructure to fight back and support each other against extremism.

And, Jared Bernstein [23:33] is here with his weekly Let’s do Lunch series! This week, he talks with Neil Mahoney, who runs the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, to answer questions on affordability, health care, and more. Let’s Do Lunch is live every other Tuesday at Noon Eastern on The Contrarian substack.