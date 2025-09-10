The Contrarian

The Contrarian

laura oshea
4h

I already sent Cassidy an email. I am a pharmacist and I told Cassidy that RFK, jr was dangerous and it was his fault he got approved so it was his job to get him to resign!!!!

4h

Democrats must fight fire with fire, but must also concentrate on issues which impact a large percentage of American. Like how RFKJr is limiting access to proven vaccines, how the Big Beautiful Bill is cutting Medicaid and SNAP, how funding for medical research is being slashed, how Republicans are participating in a cover-up of people sexually abusing children. Just a few examples.

