Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks, The Contrarian! Folks: This piece was inspired by you. So many listeners and readers have asked me exactly what to do to get through to the big news agencies. Here's the strategy. I even created a list of email addresses for you, and will update it over time.

Fight the good fight for the media to do its job: delivering the truth.👊❤

Zelda Hester
1h

I keep thinking about why I no longer even read legacy media. I cant get around the blatant parroting of everything that Trump and his administration do, and the fact that none of what they print is fact checked as far as the headline reads. There was a time when real newspapers would not print what they knew to be false. Those days are gone and what was once called "the Yellow Press" started by Hearst, is now how most news is delivered. I think people who actually think about the world around them and how one thing affects everything else, want real news. That is why we are here at the Contrarian, and why we still read NPR, The Guardian, and AP news. Until the majority of Americans realize that they are not getting good information, nothing in our political future will change for the better. The days of blind trust in the media needs to end, and perhaps the havoc that Trump and the Republican Party are now causing, is the wake up call that was needed.

