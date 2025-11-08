The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine E's avatar
Catherine E
1h

OK, you guys in Maryland, Illinois, and Virginia. Time to step up the pressure on your legislators to redistrict. We worked hard in California for Prop 50- and won. Now it’s your turn!

Go for it! 💙🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
1h

The American people must vote in overwhelming numbers!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture