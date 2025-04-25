The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

What does one expect between a WH filled with unfunny toadies and the mostly billionaire media? They might as well suspend this event until a normal person takes over the WH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture