How much is Trump benefiting from his crypto deals?

Jen sat down with “force of nature in journalism” Judd Legum, the founder of Popular Information, to break down how Trump and his family are enriching themselves through a crypto scheme that benefits mightily from Trump’s executive orders, a compliant SEC, and a disinterested media.

Judd Legum writes Popular Information. He spent a decade following politics obsessively as the founder and editor of ThinkProgress. He also have experience working on a presidential campaign. In 2008, Legum was Hillary Clinton’s Research Director. In 2010, Legum ran for State Delegate in Maryland, won the Democratic nomination, but ultimately lost in the general election.