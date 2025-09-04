The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
6

How much is Trump benefiting from his crypto deals?

Judd Legum on the corruption & graft of the administration
Judd Legum's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Judd Legum
and
Jennifer Rubin
Sep 04, 2025
8
6
Share
Transcript

Jen sat down with “force of nature in journalism” Judd Legum, the founder of Popular Information, to break down how Trump and his family are enriching themselves through a crypto scheme that benefits mightily from Trump’s executive orders, a compliant SEC, and a disinterested media.

Judd Legum writes Popular Information. He spent a decade following politics obsessively as the founder and editor of ThinkProgress. He also have experience working on a presidential campaign. In 2008, Legum was Hillary Clinton’s Research Director. In 2010, Legum ran for State Delegate in Maryland, won the Democratic nomination, but ultimately lost in the general election.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture