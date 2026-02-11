How Democrats Can Flip Back Latino and Rural Voters

Last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the federal government’s policy of keeping thousands of people in detention centers without offering them a chance for bond hearings. This decision goes against years of legal precedent with, according to Politico, 360 judges rejecting the detention strategy in over 3,000 cases.

Jen spoke with Latino activist and non-profit director Carlos Eduardo Espina about the court ruling and the impact it will have on detainees, and why Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was bigger than football.

And, since Trump has regained office, 27 Dems have been elected and flipped a seat where no Dems have been elected before. What is going on in red states?

Jess Piper [23:03], Executive Director for grassroots fundraising organization Blue Missouri, spoke with Jen about how the Trump Administration has never fought for rural voters’ best interests.