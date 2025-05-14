The Contrarian

Arthur Beckman
Trump would not give a second thought to using pardon power to evade contempt for his subordinates. He pardoned violent insurrectionists. He would pardon a contempt citation in a split second.

Linda Inscoe
Norm, you say “no president has ever pardoned someone for an alleged crime related to a matter in which he publicly and willfully played a role.” I disagree. Trump crossed that line with his pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists. And I fully expect he will do so again if members of his administration are charged with contempt for implementing his executive orders in the face of court orders telling them to stand down.

