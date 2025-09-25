The Contrarian

Barbara C Glazer
2h

Problem: A candidate like Josh Hawley pretends to cross both party lines and then with mea culpas votes strait MAGA after. Inthat case fusion voting accomplished nothing good. worse that outcome invites other false bad faith candidates.

Robert Lastick
2h

Good thinking, Lee;

I want bullet points of Fusion voting on my desk Monday morning.

Please number the points so as to better work with them.

Please arrange for a compulsory meeting for all 50 state governors. They should be prepared to respond to these changes efficiently and effectively. Refer those who cannot to me.

Please have on my desk the packet to be distributed to all 50 Governors by no later than tomorrow. Contact our printer on the changes made so they can have the packets ready Monday.

Refer Governors unable to attend to myself. I will handle them.

Fusion voting will become the "law of the land" on Monday. Have those with problems on this to see me.

Thank you,

Bob.

