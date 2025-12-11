The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez
2h

Very disturbing that these young actors are ahistorical and don’t comprehend the metaphoric significance of their travel to a country with an unusually sordid history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Hey, to greedy people money is never dirty, no matter where it comes from.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture