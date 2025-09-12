Historically Black colleges & universities are under threat: April Ryan & Lodriguez Murray in discussion

The day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) around the country received violent threats. Multiple universities went under lockdown and have canceled classes.

Lodriguez Murray of the UNCF joins April in a special addition of The Tea to discuss the horrendous threats, the lack of support from the federal government, and how an attack against one HBCU is an attack against all African Americans.

Lodriguez Murray joined the United Negro College Fund in 2017 as vice president of public policy and government affairs. He was made Senior Vice President in 2019. In this role, he develops and drives strategies to influence and mobilize action in the U.S. Congress and executive branch on the public policy priorities of UNCF, its 37 member HBCUs and the 50,000 students they serve. Murray is also a member of the advisory board of the HBCU Capital Finance Program, has served on the Department of Education’s negotiated rulemaking on borrower defense, and leads UNCF’s social and criminal justice portfolios.