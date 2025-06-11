The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
3h

"Kennedy has directly contradicted a promise he made to the Senate health committee chair, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), that he would not do this."

Seems like a good opportunity to organize a phone bank to ask Louisiana constituents to contact their Senator, who betrayed all of them by voting for Kennedy, despite the fact that Cassidy publicly acknowledge his lack of qualifications for the position. He should be held accountable,.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Cassidy and others should not have confirmed him. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture