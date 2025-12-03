Hegseth's Incompetence is Deadly: Rep. Jason Crow on Venezuela & Potentially Illegal Orders

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) appeared alongside five other Democratic lawmakers in a video urging members of the military to refuse illegal orders. Rep. Crow calls the “long pattern of lawlessness and recklessness that we see with the [Trump] administration” the inspiration behind the video.

Now, the Congressman joins Jen to discuss how Hegseth and Trump force our service members into morally untenable situations. Rep. Crow and Jen also consider the absence of a legal or constitutional basis for our presence in Venezuela, and needed accountability measures.

Congressman Jason Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Armed Services Committee, on which he is the Ranking Democrat of the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee