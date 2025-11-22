The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
30m

I’m outraged about the Putin-Witkoff “Peace” deal. HCR and Timothy Snyder give great insight. It would be devastating for Ukraine and democracy if Zelensky signs it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

Please interview Congressional Republicans re orders to kill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture