Since Jan. 20, this column and The Contrarian have been clear-eyed that Donald Trump is not merely a rhetorical autocrat; he actually wants to be a dictator. But if all dimensions of our society wake up and assert peaceful, lawful, vigorous pro-democracy power in opposition, his autocratic push can be defeated and democracy reinforced. This week’s events culminating in Trump’s Oval Office U-turn on Mamdani were an inflection point in that opposition. They were a sign that we are headed for a democracy U-turn of the kind that many nations have achieved in ousting authoritarianism.

The most dramatic evidence of democracy’s resilience and Trump’s dictatorial frustration was his getting steamrolled on the bill requiring the release of the government’s Epstein files, including those relating to Trump. He has for months fought the disclosure of these files and the remainder of his administration’s materials about the child rape and sex trafficking ring run by his long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein. Trump went so far as to privately lobby or publicly attack the handful of Republicans who originally joined all Democrats in the House in forcing a vote on a bill to release the files.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) at a news conference on Capitol Hill before the House voted to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. (C-SPAN)

He ultimately failed—and abysmally so, with the bill passing both houses of Congress with just one vote against it (the execrable Rep. Clay Higgins). It was a sign of just how potent the Epstein scandal is and how politically shaky the president is at the moment.

Trump’s lack of strongman cred was further revealed when, in the span of 24 hours, we went from wondering whether Trump’s allies would block consideration of the bill in the Senate to unanimous consent to pass the legislation as soon as it arrived from the House. That was an indication of Trump’s weakness, sure, but credit where credit is due: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer read the room and pounced on the opportunity to move the bill.

We’ll cover in the weeks ahead both what we expect to happen with implementation of the document disclosure under the bill—and how my litigation colleagues and I are going to prevent Trump and his administration from cheating by holding back documents, or parts of documents, that are inconvenient for them. The latter includes our parallel federal litigation to force disclosure that you Contrarians support through your paid subscriptions.

But the signs of Trump’s weakness did not stop there. We saw an unhinged tantrum from him that can be explained by his own feelings of inadequacy. It came after members of Congress cut a video telling service members that they should not follow illegal orders.

Trump went haywire threatening the six members of the House and Senate who cut the video, all veterans: Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, Rep. Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania, Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania. He called the video “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL” and called the lawmakers “traitors” who “should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”

A video by members of Congress urging that the law be followed hardly amounts to sedition. But, given Trump’s other bizarre and baseless criminal investigations, we need to take his threats seriously. This whole controversy shows just how unhinged he has become with his continued losses. And it appears that more defeats are ahead for Trump in his wave of unfounded revenge prosecutions. Perhaps most notable are the problems afflicting the charges against James Comey, which we covered on Legal Fight Club on the Contrarian YouTube channel:

Those were capped off when it emerged that the supremely unqualified acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, might have failed to properly present the final indictment to the grand jury in the Comey case. The revenge prosecution against Comey now appears to be circling the drain.

All across the nation, judges have been doing their jobs, as have defense attorneys, the media, and other stakeholders—including you Contrarians. Your paid subscriptions have made it possible for me and my pro-democracy colleagues to file legal briefs challenging the Comey prosecution and to work on over 200 other legal cases and matters, criminal and civil alike. As I was writing this column, we just notched another win, with a California federal court allowing us to intervene to defend Prop. 50’s creation of five new pro-democracy congressional districts against Trump administration and GOP attacks.

But it’s not just legal matters that are unsettling Trump. Compounding his struggles is his historic unpopularity. His favorability ratings are in the 30s and 40s in poll after poll, lower than all presidents at this point in their tenure.

Perhaps that explains his change of tone on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. After months of viciously savaging Mamdani as a “communist” who would devastate the city, Trump cordially welcomed him to the White House and lavished praise on him, declaring “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought.” Who would have imagined that this week would feature Trump handling Mamdani with kid gloves and his long-time ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with boxing gloves. Tellingly, as The New York Times noted, “Mr. Mamdani’s allies on the left were cautiously optimistic about the meeting, hoping that he might have prevented some attacks on the city. Mr. Trump’s Republican allies were less positive. Some of them said they disagreed with the president’s approach and wished he had been more confrontational about Mr. Mamdani’s criticism of Israel.”

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani with Donald Trump at the White House Friday. (C-SPAN)

Trump’s Mamdani flip-flop and his allies’ dismay and disarray (including his erstwhile partner Greene’s announcement that she’s resigning from Congress in January) doesn’t mean that the danger is past. Trump is wreaking vast harm, and we can expect that to continue. For example, instead of honestly acknowledging our nation’s affordability and healthcare crises, he’s pushing propaganda and trying to tell the American people that things are more affordable or shift the blame on healthcare when everyone can see that’s baloney. That’s a recipe for disaster, and so is doubling down on his corruption by pushing ahead on the unfounded prosecution of Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and others.

But the terrifying dictatorial momentum of Jan. 20 is weakened and this week, starting with the votes on the Epstein files, will I think be remembered as an important juncture on the long road back to restoring democracy.

