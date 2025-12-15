Hanukkah Celebration Turns to Tragedy

Yesterday, two gunmen killed over a dozen people and injured at least 40 during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. Among those murdered were a ten year old child and a Holocaust survivor. The tragedy that occurred on Bondi Beach adds, heartbreakingly, another violent attack to the sharp, global rise in antisemitism.

Halie Soifer, CEO of Jewish Democratic Council of America, joins Jen to honor the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre and discuss the rise in anti-Jewish attacks across the globe. In this somber, insightful sit down, Halie and Jen share how these episodes of extreme violence impact the Jewish community, and what we can do to combat rampant antisemitism.

Please join us in mourning the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre and wishing recovery for the injured, including Ahmed al Ahmed, who heroically tackled and wrestled a gun from one of the perpetrators.

Halie Soifer is the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA). Halie was National Security Advisor to then-Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and foreign policy advisor for Sen. Chris Coons (D- DE).