If you’re a Contrarian, you’re well aware that tomorrow, April 5th, is set to be one of the largest single-day protests in years. Jen Rubin has interviewed some of the major players involved in organizing the Hands Off protest, which will take place in roughly 1200 global sites: including in all 50 states and at several locations around the globe. Why? Because people are overwhelmingly horrified by the Trump-Musk power grab, and want to do something about their frustration. We understand! Which is why we will be there, spread across the U.S. For those of you in D.C., we are proud to announce that our very own publisher, Norm Eisen, will be speaking along with a team of fearless litigators who (with your help!) have been holding the administration to account and standing up for the rule of law.

In case you missed Jen’s interviews with these principals, get informed and inspired by these phenomenal organizers and trailblazers. (Be sure to read to the end to learn about one of The Contrarian’s favorite protesters):

We know that people from every walk of life (and from multiple political persuasions) are planning to add their voices to the chorus of those who have simply had enough. Every voice counts. We would, however, like to give a special shout-out to Alice Yee, hailing from La Jolla, CA. Alice is 105 years old, so was born when Woodrow Wilson was president. She’s observed the administrations of 15 presidents in her lifetime, so is especially attuned to recognize a rotten one. Not long ago, she (in the red beanie) lead a protest of “oldies” (her term) eager to share their disgust with Donald Trump.

Alice is now in rehab, but completely undeterred. She’s oiling up her walker for Saturday’s National Day of collective action.

If Alice, who will soon turn 106, is prepared to lead demonstrations in opposition to the Trump-Musk chaos regime—and is determined to show up and support others on Saturday who share those sentiments—surely you can, too. Regardless, thank you Alice for your Contrarian spirit, your resilience, and your grit. You’re an inspiration!

For information on the closest rally or protest (or details on how to start your own!) please check out https://handsoff2025.com/

Let’s go make some good trouble. But also keep in mind, as they mention on the site:

A core principle behind Hands Off! is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values, and to act lawfully at these events.

Please submit your images, your signs, and your videos of participation to: submit@contrariannews.org

See you on the streets, Contrarians!