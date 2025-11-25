“I’m thankful to know that many millions of people across the country are, in a dark time, making it their job to make this a country that works for everyone and where everyone has a voice—and that gives everyone freedom and support build a life that they, too, feel thankful for.”—Ben Wikler

“I’m thankful that spaces like The Contrarian still exist. From Substack to household-named publications, many people share opinions on politics, news, culture, race, and sports. However, this is a place that values those who have something to say and know how to say it—and that’s rare.”—Carron J. Phillips

“I am genuinely and profoundly thankful for the courage of the founders and leadership of The Contrarian, who fight every day to make certain that a relentless commitment to objective truth still matters in America.”—Jeff Nesbit

“Happy Thanksgiving to all. I’m thankful that large-scale combat has ended in Gaza, that hostages are home, and that humanitarian aid is flowing more freely to those who need it. There’s so much still to do, but at least the most horrific of the fighting has stopped.”—Jeremy Ben Ami

“I am thankful for The Contrarian community and our readers. You all make me a smarter, more hopeful writer—and person.”—Azza Cohen

“This might be corny, but it is heartfelt: I am thankful for Laura and Allison, who managed to get me through the toughest few years of my life—with compassion, acceptance, humor and laughter, and the kind of tough love and no-nonsense advice only best friends can deliver. I’m also deeply grateful for everyone who supported and still supports me and my work, nudging me forward and encouraging me to keep at it even when I doubt myself. I hope everyone has at least one or two people in their lives who do this for them. Happy and peaceful Thanksgiving to all.”—Jamie Schler

“I’m thankful for the smart and brave people who are working hard to actively fight fascism in America, and I’m thankful that the fascists, who, while brazen and relentless, are so damn stupid.”—Ken Fisher

“I’m grateful for my family and our pups, cats, and chickens, and also very grateful to everyone who has read my book ‘Giving Up Is Unforgivable’ and said it’s inspired them to get more involved—something I’m very grateful for.”—Joyce Vance

“I am so grateful for the heroes of this time: public servants, lawyers, journalists, and more, who have done the right thing and stuck to their principles even in the face of great pressure and fear. So many of them work at and are affiliated with the Contrarian. I take inspiration every day from this group and these people.”—Mimi Rocah

“I’m thankful for my family (including our cats), for my adopted home of Washington, D.C., for baseball, and for the opportunity to write for The Contrarian.”—Frederic J. Frommer

“I am thankful for daily deadlines. Having met almost 12,000 over the course of my editorial cartoon and freelance illustration career, I can attest that nothing concentrates the mind and stirs the soul like a looming deadline. I am thankful for great editors, too.”—RJ Matson

“This year, I’ve woken up most days to a fresh batch of grim headlines to write about, and I’m thankful that none of it has touched the support and love of my family.”—Brian O’Neill

“I am thankful for people who share joy, even in--maybe especially in--small ways.”—Marissa Rothkopf Bates

“As none of us is immune to the uncertainties of life, I intentionally choose to be thankful for my family, my friends, and the Contrarian. In this moment, I’m grateful that I can hold some people close and they can keep me even closer so we can hold each other up with love and strength.”—April Ryan

“I am thankful for the team at Contrarian and the Substack platform, which gives independent journalists like me a platform to continue holding the powerful—and especially those who abuse their power—accountable to the American people. Without reader support, I simply could no longer afford to draw political cartoons on a daily basis.”—Nick Anderson

“Personal: I’m thankful to be spending Thanksgiving with my kids. Political: I’m thankful to be reminded that there are so many of us who are willing to stand up and speak out for our principles.”—Asha Rangappa

“My children—their health, their efforts to be good people in the world—are what I am most thankful for; we will have two graduations this spring, including our eldest, who will earn a degree in nursing. Getting the opportunity to take a step up in my career as a track and field coach is another highlight. It has been a tough year for me, so leaning into my blessings has taken on more importance.”—Shalise Manza Young

“I’m grateful that government data are flowing again because facts are kryptonite to those trying to convince the rest of us to join their alternative, dystopian reality.”—Jared Bernstein

“It feels good to think about gratitude! It might sound hokey, but I’m most thankful this year for the little-but-big things it’s too easy to take for granted: dear family and friends, spunky kittens, how lucky I am to be healthy, safe, and warm. I’m also thankful to work alongside so many generous, brilliant colleagues in this fight to ensure that for others and to win back our democracy. The company I keep makes the dark days much brighter!”—Jennifer Weiss-Wolf

“I’ve been reading a lot of Simone Weil lately, and she talks about how intelligence consists of the act of noticing. So I guess that’s what I’m feeling grateful for right now—the ability to notice. To see the helpers when things seem bleak. To take the time to really be present in the sensory moment, gathering the small gifts of simply existing in time.”—Emily Beyda

“I am grateful for how thoroughly incompetent Lindsey Halligan turned out to be, greatly increasing the chances that Donald Trump’s spurious and vindictive prosecutions of Letitia James and James Comey will fail spectacularly.”—Jen Rubin

Here at The Contrarian, we’re thankful for you, our readers, because we couldn’t do it without you. You recognize how important democracy is, and you’re standing by our side as we fight to keep this great nation free. Please tell us in the comments what you’re thankful for this year.