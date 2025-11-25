The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I am thankful for all the great writers at The Contrarian and all the litigation Norm does to keep this president in check. For Jen, April and the newest Contrarian Tim Dickinson and their insightful interviews and writing. This is what REAL journalism looks like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2hEdited

As Donald Trump seeks to stamp out expertise due to his own gargantuan incompetence, we should all recognize our own triumphs. I'm thankful for my difficult business as a freelance editor, which has allowed me to have dogs and horses in my life. Some sacrifices are worth making, and I'm thankful for my ability to persevere in the face of adversity, to realize lifelong dreams.

This has translated into my unwavering commitment to preserve our democracy as well. It has been a very tough and dark time. Thanks to you, too, friends, for your support this year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture