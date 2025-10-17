The Contrarian

I consider George Carlin my mentor and a great philosopher and political gadfly of his time. Where Socrates used discourse, Carlin used comedy, making it as sweet or as acidic as it needed to be to make his point. He never told jokes; he commented on society and was hella funny doing it. I'm so glad he is not here now to see the garbage chute that is America, although we sorely need his wit and insights. It's "The Aristocrats" come to life, but that bit is not supposed to be real, sigh. I carry on Carlin's tradition in certain venues as best I can. A great American.

