The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
5h

WOW!! Another great cartoon ... that says it all in so many small ways using only a few key identifying words and brilliant visual details! One glance packs a punch in capturing the truth of Trump and the moment so cleverly; a more careful study of the bus-driver image, the caption on the bus, and passengers, makes me wonder how we can turn this picture around, so the only one boarding the bus is him -- how he departs the White House, instead of on the Saudi-rebuilt-by-taxpayer funds plane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture