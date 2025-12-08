Garbage Man
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
WOW!! Another great cartoon ... that says it all in so many small ways using only a few key identifying words and brilliant visual details! One glance packs a punch in capturing the truth of Trump and the moment so cleverly; a more careful study of the bus-driver image, the caption on the bus, and passengers, makes me wonder how we can turn this picture around, so the only one boarding the bus is him -- how he departs the White House, instead of on the Saudi-rebuilt-by-taxpayer funds plane.