As the government reopens, five stubborn realities greet the Republicans, less than 10 months into Donald Trump’s shambolic presidency:

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has exploded with incriminating new emails that undermine Trump’s feigned ignorance about the pedophile ring and put Attorney General Pam Bondi in extreme jeopardy. The job market has crumbled. The affordability crisis is getting worse, with health insurance costs set to skyrocket absent a MAGA humiliating about-face. The rich and Trump-connected are making out like bandits. The increasingly decrepit president couldn’t care less about Americans. (In fact, he’s willing to maximize their pain).

The ramifications for this political landscape and the battle to recapture our democracy are profound.

Epstein scandal explodes

Even before the House votes on a discharge petition to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files, a bipartisan offering of shocking emails provides a hint of the enormity of the scandal that may well engulf the Trump presidency, has already caused a major rift with his MAGA base, and gives reason to increase pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi (who denied there were any files to release) to step down. (MAGA forces need a scapegoat, after all.)

The New York Times reports:

In one email from April 2011, Mr. Epstein told [Ghislaine] Maxwell, who was later convicted on charges related to facilitating his crimes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added that a survivor (whose name has been redacted) “spent hours at my house with him…he has never once been mentioned.” “I have been thinking about that,” Ms. Maxwell wrote back. In an email from January 2019, Mr. Epstein wrote to [author Michael] Wolff of Mr. Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” House Democrats, citing an unnamed whistle-blower, said this week that Ms. Maxwell was preparing to formally ask Mr. Trump to commute her federal prison sentence.

Trump still denies he knew anything, but the avalanche of documents suggesting otherwise may prove to be his and Bondi’s undoing.

Piling outrage on top of outrage, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland discovered that Ghislaine Maxwell, after her softball interview with DOJ’s Todd Blanche, has allegedly gotten special treatment in prison and is filing a commutation application. Sick of operating what amounts to white glove treatment for her—including special privileges such as customized and delivered meals, access to guests with computers, escorted gym visits, speedy mail service, and even “a service dog in training to play with,” a prison official has groused he is “sick of having to be Maxwell’s b*tch.”

This visceral display of a two-tiered justice system and a presumed Trump orchestrated coverup to prevent the release of politically deadly evidence of his ties to the Epstein pedophile ring has the potential to deliver a solar plexus blow to the MAGA base.

Trump’s rotten job market

In the absence of government labor statistics, the ADP payroll report showed the private sector lost 32,000 jobs in September, while “August’s previously estimated 54,000 payroll gains were downwardly revised to negative 3,000.” For November, the numbers were even more sobering. The ADP tracker on Tuesday showed a running average of 11K job losses per week, equating to a monthly loss of about 44,000 jobs. We have gone from a robust job-creating economy under President Biden to a stalled job-declining economy under Trump.

Meanwhile, thanks to Trump’s deportation mania and tariff chaos, small business is getting squeezed. NFIB reports that 32% of small businesses said they could not fill open jobs (the highest since December 2020), 60% reported supply chain problems, and more reported declining sales and profits.

Trump’s Affordability Disaster

Affordability persists as the worst problem for a regime that came to office promising to lower prices. (Trump and his treasury secretary have resorted to offering lies that prices are going down.) The 2025 exit polls reflect overwhelming disapproval of Trump’s handling of the economy with affordability as Democrats most potent issue.

On top of that, MAGA Republicans have now gone to the mat to defend exorbitant price hikes for healthcare coverage. Larry Levitt, head of KFF, reminds us that “out-of-pocket ACA premiums will increase if enhanced tax credits expire by an average of 114%,” but the variation by income is tremendous. For those with a $18,000 income the premium costs soars from 0 to $378 dollars per month; for those at the $45,000 income level the increase amounts to $1836.

As if that were not shocking enough, “ACA enrollees with incomes above 400% of the poverty level…would lose subsidy eligibility entirely if enhanced credits expire.” For example, “A 60 year old in Baltimore making $63,000 has an increase of $5,207. In Charleston, WV, it’s $22,509.” Someone should ask lawmakers how their constituents can afford a health insurance premium equal (in some cases) to more than one third of their income. Republicans’ “win” in the shutdown comes with “bragging rights” to have made health care insurance unaffordable for millions.

The rich get richer

While Trump has fought against releasing SNAP benefits and MAGA lawmakers remain dead set against lowering ACA premiums or restoring Medicaid cuts, Trump and his cronies revel in grotesque display of Gatsby-like opulence, deliver tax cut bonanzas to millionaires and billionaires, and scoop up crypto windfalls.

As if the big, ugly bill did not give billionaires enough tax cuts, The New York Times reports, “The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, through a series of new notices and proposed regulations, are giving breaks to giant private equity firms, crypto companies, foreign real estate investors, insurance providers and a variety of multinational corporations.” That sort of stomach-turning excess at the expense of ordinary Americans—accelerating already pernicious inequality—constitutes an economic and political powder keg, not to mention a moral abomination.

Let them eat cake (if they had SNAP benefits)

While Rome burns, Nero Trump fiddles and naps, deteriorating physically and mentally before our eyes. He shamelessly reiterates he does not give a damn about the American people. He denies there is an affordability crisis, wants to strangle the Affordable Care Act (with no plausible alternative), flaunts his disgusting taste (desecrating the people’s White House) and flagrant corruption pardons high-flying white collar swindlers and plans to plunder $230M from the Treasury. He not only does not know how to help Americans; he does not want to. He only helps himself.

Share

What’s next?

After gleefully inflicting pain on the American people, MAGA Republicans are stuck defending their Epstein coverup and a politically wounded president, a rotten economy, a self-inflicted affordability crisis, their determination to jack up healthcare premiums, a reverse Robin Hood scheme that takes from working people to enrich the mega-wealthy, and defense of a money grubbing, corrupt, low-functioning president. Whatever Democrats’ Senate leadership difficulties, they have plenty of time before the midterms to hang all of that around Republicans’ necks.