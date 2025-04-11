Happy Friday, Contrarians! We send you into the weekend with a fascinating analysis of how Shirley Chisholm was framed (literally); cultural recommendations; inspiring young golfers; The Democracy Index & Democracy Movement; comics; coq au vin; Henry (who practices paw while his dad practices law); and a rousing tribute to the bravery of The Associated Press. In other words, don’t let your phone’s notifications dictate your mood. Though this is a grim moment, be a contrarian by not giving into despair. Let yourself appreciate the hope, creativity, and heroics that are also at play in your world. Do so knowing that such behavior is an act of joyful, patriotic opposition.

In case you missed it this morning, enjoy Jen Rubin’s pick for this week’s Undaunted Figure of the Week. Thank you to the Associated Press for your courage and resolve.