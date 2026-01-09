By Carron J. Phillips

This year marks a decade since Colin Kaepernick first kneeled in peaceful protest against racism and police brutality. Though that movement faded, the issues remain unresolved.

Kaepernick’s sacrifice and impact will never be forgotten, as he epitomized how sports and politics can both unite and divide, especially in America. In this country, games and government continue to dominate headlines. According to Sports Business Journal, 96 of the 100 most-watched television broadcasts of 2025 were sporting events. The remaining four included The Oscars and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The other two? Trump’s inauguration and his address to Congress.

“Stick to Sports” wasn’t just a way for conservatives to quiet outspoken Black athletes; it was a hilarious attempt at trying to belittle sports as “childish games” when they as actually are an American addiction. Sports are a serious matter, as their revenue and impact continue to grow at massive rates. For instance, in 2024 America’s sports betting industry raked in $13.7 billion in revenue. Given the current administration’s affinity for meddling, in them, here are four topics that are bound to become major stories in 2026.

The Patriot Games

Life seems to be imitating art, as President Donald Trump prepares to bring the Hunger Games from fiction to reality. What began as a dystopian book series and beloved movie franchise seems as if it will be repurposed as a celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“In the fall, we will host the first ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes—one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” Trump announced. That sounded eerily close to the film’s plot, which centers around children being forced to fight to the death as entertainment for the privileged and wealthy.

In these upcoming “games,” the selected athletes will reflect whether America at 250 represents its true diversity or merely what many in the country envision for its future. Don’t be surprised to see a lot of slow and unathletic white kids.

World Cup/NBA All-Star Game

Later this year, a country that’s constantly updating its travel ban list and abducting a foreign president will host two major international sporting events within months.

In February, the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles will feature a new format: the USA vs. the World. Trump is going to blow a gasket when Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Victor Wembanyama (France), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), and Luka Doncic (Slovenia) run our “best and brightest” out of the gym.

A few months later, North America will host the World Cup with 78 matches taking place in the United States. In December, FIFA found a way to make sure it stayed out of Trump’s crosshairs for the sake of the games by giving him a made-up prize. However, things will be complicated by the Trump administration’s requirement for travelers from over 40 countries to give up their social media histories from the past five years to gain entry into one country for the biggest international sporting event after the Olympics.

Buckle up. It’s going to get wild, especially because soccer is the globe’s biggest sport (despite being an afterthought here).

The Role of DEI at PWIs that feature revenue-generating athletic programs led by Black Athletes

Because DEI means Black, the way that predominantly white institutions address and handle what used to be diversity, equity, and inclusion will garner headlines this year, as many of those schools heavily rely on the Black athletes that they would not want on their campuses if they couldn’t run, tackle, throw, catch, shoot, dunk, or rebound.

For instance, the University of Michigan and the University of Texas recently made changes. Michigan abruptly closed its DEI offices and ended plans to promote diversity, while Austin fired staff and canceled programs. Last year, The Athletic valued major college football programs. Michigan came in at $1.83 billion with an average football revenue of $141 million. Texas was first, valued at $2.38 billion and $183 million annually.

At some point, the parents and the student-athletes have to say “enough is enough,” right?

Hopefully?

Maybe?

Probably not.

Politics and the NCAA

College sports used to mirror the Wild West; now it’s more like Sodom and Gomorrah. The NCAA is allowing former NBA draft picks to be eligible to play midseason, and the transfer portal has made coaches’ jobs even harder as they not only have to recruit but also constantly work to retain their current players in hopes of roster continuity.

Athletic directors are considering collective bargaining with players, as their hopes for Congress to exempt them from antitrust laws are starting to feel like a pipedream. Last year, Trump announced a presidential commission led by former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban to examine name, image, and likeness issues, the transfer portal, Title IX, and conference membership. It’s almost certain that the White House will ensure that the future of college sports remains a prominent topic in national news.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.