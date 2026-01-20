Former Presidents Take On America's Civics Crisis

Imagine having the opportunity to learn history and civics from White House icons such as President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Well, thanks to In Pursuit, a national, history-based civics education project, you can!

Dr. Colleen Shogan, CEO of In Pursuit, joins Jen in an enlightening and delightful discussion on what America’s most powerful have to say about American democracy at large. In Pursuit delivers valuable civic lessons through familiar political figures, such as presidents and first ladies. From President George Bush to Bill Clinton, the guest authors will write about historical leaders rather than themselves. The initiative is part of the More Perfect alliance, an organization that aims to expand civics education to strengthen democracy.

The first essay, written by President George W. Bush on President George Washington, will be released on Presidents Day, February 16, 2026.

Dr. Colleen J. Shogan is the CEO of In Pursuit. Dr. Shogan served as the 11th Archivist of the United States and was the first woman in American history appointed and confirmed in that position. She was the Senior Vice President and Director of the David M. Rubenstein Center at the White House Historical Association, worked in the United States Senate, and served as a senior executive at the Library of Congress and its Congressional Research Service.