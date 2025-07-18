The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Brandt's avatar
Brian Brandt
2h

I wondered if there is a way to contribute money to support Rise Up: Federal Employees Legal Defense Network. Turns out there is. Go to the web site given in the story. The 'Donate' link is at the upper right of the home page. Exercise your liberty — while you still have it — and donate to this legal defense fund.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

This federal worker household is so grateful for the call to action. We have been hanging by a thread since January. It's cruel and unusual, and at near retirement age with no means to retire anyway, it's terrifying. Donald Trump has severed the social compact with all Americans but more specifically and viciously with civil servants. What did we ever do to him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture