The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula R.'s avatar
Paula R.
1h

As a Canadian, and probably like most other people in the "Free World" outside the USA, I have long objected to the grating term "Leader of the Free World". The US President is the leader of the US. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
TechnoDweeb's avatar
TechnoDweeb
1h

Ms Rubin, per your statement "Once more, an unfounded accusation turns out to be a confession of Trump’s manifest ineptitude and instability" - I assert that DT's behavior is much worse then that. He's not just inept, he is actively and vigorously trying to destroy the hard-won position of the US, for his own corrupt and greedy benefit. He deserves to be imprisoned for his traitorous crimes. Thank you Ms Rubin for your valuable and insightful writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture