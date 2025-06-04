The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Robert Lastick
39m

We all willingly continue to play Russian Roulette with our democracy. We all know clearly where this is headed and what TACO Trump is trying to achieve and yet few (sadly, very few Democrats) can be seen standing tall and actually fighting to preserve democracy.

We dilly-dally with this or that fact, point fingers and light up our stogies while sitting on an open barrel of dynamite. We do not notice that our democracy has already been replaced with an autocratic Fascist state.

And Democrats do nothing.

Shame.

Michelle Jordan
1h

Loyalty should never be a litmus test for anything.

