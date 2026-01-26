The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
2h

"beautiful, intentional and courageous network of people"

Thank you for acting in Minnesota and for acting in solidarity with so many other people of good heart.

Your words sustain and give hope.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture