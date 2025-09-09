The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
16m

Community gardens are another way to nourish low income people. Planting seasonal vegetables and fruits and distributing them to the people who are elderly or home bound, low income or simply not eligible for other public services ensures they have access to fresh nutritious foods. People who have access to fresh produce and minimally processed foods in general have better health outcomes than those who don’t. This is especially important now that people may have less access to quality health care. So yes it’s important that we ensure our neighbors have enough food but it’s also important that we ensure they have quality access to food.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture