(Department Of Labor)

On Nov. 7, America will likely wake up to yet another month without a jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal shutdown has silenced the agency responsible for the most basic economic truth-telling we have. Independent statistics—the foundation for how we measure growth, employment, and wages—are being withheld. Trillions of dollars in investment decisions, federal policy choices, and family budgets depend on this data. Without it, we’re flying blind.

Why does this matter? Because the employment report is not just a spreadsheet—it’s the nation’s economic mirror. It tells us how many people found work, how many lost it, what wages are doing, and whether the economy is serving working families. When that mirror is shattered, even temporarily, the public loses one of its few checks on narrative and power.

And make no mistake: This paralysis is not accidental. It’s the product of two converging forces—a government shutdown that’s frozen the data apparatus and a political movement increasingly hostile to independent measurement. Earlier this summer, the president fired the BLS commissioner—an act condemned across party lines as an assault on institutional independence. Now, with surveys halted and analysts furloughed, only one voice remains unchallenged: President Donald Trump’s.

That’s exactly how he wants it. Without the jobs data to hold him accountable, Trump can claim whatever numbers suit him—growth, demographics, unemployment—and there’s no data to dispute him. He’s turned the absence of data into an advantage, a feedback loop in which the story he tells becomes the only story that exists.

Even if the government reopens tomorrow, the damage won’t be instantly repaired. Key surveys haven’t been distributed in weeks; the experts who collect and process them are sidelined. It could take months before we see reliable labor data again. And by then, the narratives will have calcified.

This isn’t just bureaucratic delay—it’s democratic decay. If we normalize the suspension of data when it’s inconvenient, if “trust me” replaces “show me the numbers,” we surrender our ability to govern on facts. And if a party that claims to fight for working people tolerates the erasure of the very metrics that define working life—job growth, wage trends, labor-force participation—it abandons those people entirely.

So, the task is clear. Watch the shutdown clock. Demand transparency about which reports will be published and when. Call out every attempt to substitute proclamation for proof. Learn how the machinery of accountability works—and defend it before it’s dismantled, piece by piece.

Because this is about more than one missing report. It’s about whether independent measurement remains part of our civic infrastructure—or whether we allow a president with a long record of fabrication to control the country’s economic truth. America deserves a government that measures honestly and governs accordingly—not one that silences the data to serve a single man’s ego.

Dan Koh, a candidate in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, is founder and CEO of Reverate Media, an organization focused on closing the information gap in the digital media space. He is the host of The People’s Cabinet, a media platform and podcast focused on cutting through the noise and explaining clearly the top issues in politics today. He is a former White House deputy assistant to the president, deputy director of Intergovernmental Affairs, special assistant to the president, deputy Cabinet secretary at the White House, chief of staff at the United States Department of Labor, and chief operating officer of HqO. Find him on Substack at The People’s Cabinet.