Five Years After January 6

Five years ago on January 6th, thousands of people who refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election attacked the U.S. Capitol. Over 1,500 insurrectionists have been pardoned by Trump. Today, Jan. 6, 2025, at 10:00am ET, House Democrats are holding a special hearing featuring eye witness testimony to commemorate the horrendous January 6th anniversary.

In this special edition of The Tea, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) joins April to discuss the importance of safeguarding truth in the face of active attempts to dilute reality.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove is serving as the U.S. representative for California's 37th congressional district since 2023. A Democrat, she previously served in the California State Senate, representing the 30th district. Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove serves on the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.