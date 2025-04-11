First Tee–Greater Washington, DC is one of 150 chapters across the U.S. and select global locations. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through golf.

Founded in 1999, its inaugural 90 participants took classes at the historic Langston Golf Course. Since its inception, First Tee-GWDC has reached more than 2 million young people. 70% of participants are ethnically diverse and 36% of its golfers are female. Nineteen participants have gone on to play in college, and two became professional golfers (Marcus Byrd and Micca Thomas). First Tee–Greater Washington, DC impacts nearly 200,000 kids and teens through programs delivered at 25 program locations, 300 schools, and 30 community centers.

For The Masters Week, we wanted to introduce you to the program through two of its extraordinary alums, who were courageous enough to share with The Contrarian what golf means to them.

Julia Payne is the Managing Editor of The Contrarian and proudly served for 14 years on the board of First Tee–Greater Washington, DC.

Daryn Dickens

Before I started golf, I ran track for four years and loved every minute of it. Track required hard work and perseverance, and in my third year I became an AAU National Champion. Much as I loved running, however, I had always been drawn to golf—and not because I grew up playing. My only exposure had been occasional trips to Top Golf and Mini Golf, and my dad’s participation in an annual tournament.

I was able to pursue golf in earnest through the First Tee program. I started as a Player and progressed through the ranks. Beyond the basics, I developed skills such as pitching and chipping, while gaining a deep understanding of the nature of the game. The challenges grew, but my coaches made learning enjoyable, and I connected with others who shared my passion.

First Tee didn’t merely improve my golf skills—like aim, distance control, and etiquette. More importantly, it instilled in me core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, and courtesy. It provided opportunities I never could have imagined, from playing on prestigious courses to meeting professional golfers. It gave me the unforgettable opportunity to play at Quail Hollow with Tommy Fleetwood, Seamus Power, and two of my fellow HBCU players. Above all else, and most unexpectedly, it inspired in me a real love of playing golf, which has only continued growing.

After two years with First Tee, I decided to play competitively, joining the PGA Jr. League, Girls Golf, and the Metro Tour. In my freshman year, I made the Varsity team and became one of the top two players. Through First Tee, I traveled to Detroit, Naples, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Wintergreen, and Chapel Hill. I attended several golf academies and was invited to play in First Tee’s 2019 National Tournament and the 2021 Chubbs Classic. The mentorship I received was instrumental for my development, as my coaches supported me beyond the golf course. Their presence at my tournaments provided much-appreciated encouragement and reflected their dedication. Since 2023, I have been part of the First Tee Scholars Program.

Perseverance, a core value I honed at First Tee, continues to shape my approach to life challenges. Whether managing a difficult course load or coordinating events, lessons learned on the golf course have translated into my academic and personal life.

Golf is an expensive, elite sport, but First Tee made it accessible. Growing up in the DMV, I competed against players with more resources. When I began playing, I struggled to keep up with peers who had golfed their entire lives. My journey, though rewarding, was not without difficulties. However, the commitment, dedication, consistency, and passion cultivated at First Tee helped me push forward. Golf is not just about skills, it’s about persistence in the face of challenges.

As you’ll learn, this has not merely been my experience. It is a story shared by many First Tee participants. This life-changing organization opens doors, builds character, and has shaped me in ways I never could have expected. It gave me a second home. To me, golf courses represent a calm, peaceful place where it is about me and the game. Each time I play, I’m reminded of the time and effort I’ve put into it; and the rewarding growth and improvement I’ve seen in myself as a result. I hope I will always have access to that second home at the course, where I can play the sport I love dearly, surrounded by quiet nature and beautiful sights.

Daryn Dickens is a dedicated leader and advocate with a passion for sports law and campus engagement. A sophomore honors history major with a minor in sports administration at Howard University, Daryn serves as the Secretary for the Black Women in Pre-Law Society. She aspires to become a sports lawyer specializing in professional and collegiate athletics.

Myles Manor

Golf is more than a game. It’s a teaching tool, a networking space, and—at The First Tee—a game-changer.

When I was thirteen, I was introduced to golf through the Salute Military Golf Association. My dad, a retired U.S. Marine, attended their golf classes. My mother, who (I imagine) was desperate to get her teenage son out of the house, suggested I go with my dad. I was skeptical, but all it took was a promise of pizza and Gatorade after my early morning lessons—and I was all in.

I didn’t need those added incentives once I joined First Tee. The program had a different draw: consistent, positive reinforcement. First Tee teaches golf to kids and teens by breaking down basic techniques in an entertaining way, like golf baseball, golf knockout, and all kinds of fun games. However, the program also encourages you to develop traits that last a lifetime.

First Tee is centered around the nine core values that are emphasized as essential for young golfers to develop lifelong success. They are:

· Honesty · Integrity · Sportsmanship · Respect · Confidence · Responsibility · Perseverance · Courtesy · Judgment

These core values help guide participants—not just at tournaments, but at networking events and in everyday life. The program helps you utilize those traits at national golf events, and offers a National Scholarship, National Championship, and a Leadership Academy Partnership with PGA Superstore (among other opportunities).

I was given the great honor of becoming a First Tee National Scholar. The scholarship program offers up to $5,000 for college expenses, professional development workshops, access to internships, and connections with full-time job offers post-graduation. It also provides a cohort of like-minded individuals who understand what it means to carry the values of The First Tee program.

In my experience, mentorship has been the true gem of the program. I’ve been able to learn from individuals who have a wealth of knowledge to share, and have helped boost my confidence to network with financial advisors, business professionals, journalists, and even PGA professionals. One of my fondest memories is listening to the speeches given by First Tee alumni about their mentors’ impact on their lives. I would be lying if I said I didn’t still get misty-eyed thinking about it. First Mentors truly care about the success of their mentee, in whatever form that takes.

My mentor and I were paired together during my freshman year of college at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. I was majoring in Environmental studies, and he was working in plant science with TruGreen. I eventually switched majors and now study Journalism & Mass Communications. My mentor, Isaac Mertz, has supported me throughout my journey, even after we weren’t in the same field. He continues to offer unwavering support and dedication. In time, by becoming an alumnus of the program, I gained the ability to give back and be a coach myself.

Helping the next generation of game changers and mentors develop their character and skills ensures that First Tee continues to foster its core values. I began coaching at Gillespie Golf Course, in Greensboro, North Carolina—and found it extremely difficult. The kids did not seem as engaged as I had been when I started. So I worked on building connections with the participants; by learning about their school lives and interests. Once we established that connection, it was easier because they trusted that I cared and wanted to learn from me.

The First Tee is truly a revolutionary opportunity for any young person or parent looking to give their child a strong foundation for life. I have been to some amazing places and talked to terrific people because of this program, but the most valuable experience has been becoming the young man I am today because of what I learned. I still have connections to The First Tee from my local chapter and chapters in other cities. I will forever appreciate every interaction and how it helped shape me into the young professional I am today.

Thank you, First Tee!

Myles Manor is a third-year journalism and mass communications student at North Carolina A&T State University. He is passionate about multimedia journalism and hopes to become an independent journalist.

Learn more about the program at www.firstteedc.org.

Thank you, Daryn and Myles, for sharing your stories—and for reminding us that the game of golf is not owned by anybody.