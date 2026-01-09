The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

I couldn’t agree with you more! It’s great that you enjoy coaching! Working with young people is a rewarding experience whether coaching, teaching music lessons or tutoring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture