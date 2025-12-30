The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Anderson's avatar
Gary Anderson
13h

It is gratifying to be part of the support for this fine community. I’m personally looking forward to being part of it again in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Wegrzyn's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn
13h

Can we start a go fund me for a class action suit vs Graham and Jordan and the Senate and House Judiciary committee for not providing checks and balances?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture