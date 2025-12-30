Final 2025 Roundup, from Dec. 29 & 30
Featuring The Contrarian's Year in Review; Tim Dickinson; Meghan Houser; The Year in Protest Signs, collected by Jamie Riley; Brian O'Neill; Ruben Bolling; and Talking Feds. See you in 2026!
Thank you, Contrarians! You launched us in 2025 and have given us the motivation and means to keep fighting in 2026 and beyond. This effort has always been community-centered, and we’re so grateful for your support. In this final roundup of the year we offer new pieces by some of our strongest writers, a collection of signs you created and sent, and a special Year in Review video that reflects back on what this crass administration has tried to do…and the opposition we presented at every turn. We have much more work to do—so rest up, celebrate with your community, and we’ll see you Monday morning for next year’s first Coffee with the Contrarians with our courageous leaders, Jen Rubin & Norm Eisen.
Let’s continue strengthening our democracy and refusing to yield to those who would tear it down.
In solidarity, The Contrarian crew 💙
The Contrarian has been supported all year by our readers, viewers, and listeners. Thank you! To enable our independent journalism, assist with crucial litigation, and keep this opposition movement alive in 2026, please join our community as a free or paid subscriber.
It is gratifying to be part of the support for this fine community. I’m personally looking forward to being part of it again in 2026.
Can we start a go fund me for a class action suit vs Graham and Jordan and the Senate and House Judiciary committee for not providing checks and balances?