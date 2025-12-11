The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Lisker's avatar
Gary Lisker
17m

And the inevitable quid pro quo:

https://www.newsweek.com/fifa-bribery-charges-dropped-trump-given-peace-prize-scrutiny-11193540

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Egbert's avatar
Bob Egbert
3h

With enough praise will he call off his ICE Gestapo and rescind his tariffs?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture