Federal Firings: Rushab Sanghvi talks Trump's retaliation against government workers

Another day, another way Trump is using our government workers as political pawns. Finally following through on their threat to fire federal employees in retaliation to the government shutdown, Trump’s head henchman, Russ Vought, initiated Reduction in Force (RIF) notices to approximately 4200 federal employees. Additional RIFs are expected throughout this week. Rushab Sanghvi, General Counsel for The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), joins Jen to update us on everything to do with these (likely illegal) RIFs.

“How is issuing a Reduction in Force important to save life and property?” Sanghvi asks, noting that the Trump administration is clearly “using federal employees as political pawns.” Sanghvi and Jen discuss why these RIFs may be illegal and what AFGE — and The Contrarian — are doing to protect our federal employees against these violations.

A decision on AFGE’s temporary restraining order against these RIFs is expected on October 15th, 2025. Updates will be provided as they are available.

Rushab Sanghvi serves as General Counsel for The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union representing 820,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

Transcript for this interview will be available soon.