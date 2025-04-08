Fear & Loathing at DOJ
Many federal agencies have new leadership that are hostile to the career personnel. For this special episode of, we go inside the DOJ, or as close as we can, with the help of two of the country’s most respected reporters, Devlin Barrett and Evan Perez, and a recent DOJ exile, Stacey Young, who has an organization to help her erstwhile colleagues.
We get a concrete sense of what life and work are like now; the day-to-day relationships between new guard and the old staff; and the state of mind of the workforce.