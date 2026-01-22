Fear and Faith in Minnesota

As a part of this morning’s Coffee with the Contrarians, political commentator Maria Cardona joined Jen to discuss the latest in Minnesota. She’s a veteran of Democratic campaigns and administrations and shared what she’s hearing from residents now afraid to leave their homes, and why Latino Trump voters now feel betrayed.

And, Reverend Paul Raushenbush [17:25] is the President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. It’s an organization that aims to protect faith and freedom by respecting individual rights and fight back against the co-opting of religion from the right.

Jen and Rev. Raushenbush discussed how vital community, non-violent resistance, and hope can be when we fight autocracy — no matter your religious affiliation.

Coffee with the Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am Eastern on The Contrarian Substack.