Ezra Levin and Jen Rubin on the April 5th Day of Action

Tomorrow, Saturday April 5th, people will be gathering in protest of the Trump-Musk regime all around the nation (and the world!). Jen Rubin and co-founder of Indivisible, Ezra Levin, discuss why this is the right moment, why people are fed up, and how we can demand accountability from the wealthy and powerful.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.