Line of federal agents on Nicollet Avenue (Source: Chad Davis)

The contrast between, on one hand, federal shock troops’ brutal, unjustified execution in Minneapolis on Saturday of Alex Pretti, a thirty-seven-year-old ICU nurse for the VA, and, on the other, Friday’s closures and a massive, peaceful demonstration and rally, where “Tens of thousands gather[ed] in downtown Minneapolis for ‘ICE Out’ day” (reportedly the largest union action in state history) — attended by union members, business people, clergy, and community activists in -20 degree weather — sums up the battle between tyranny and democracy.

The struggle between facts we all see and regime lies we all know to be preposterous plays out as well. As is their standard knee-jerk response, Donald Trump and his regime lied about the victim and the circumstances of the killing, despite the tragedy being captured on video from multiple angles.

As the New York Times reported:

Videos analyzed by The New York Times contradict the accounts of Homeland Security officials, who said that the man approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and the intent to “massacre” them. Footage of the encounter shows the man was holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, when federal agents took him to the ground and shot him.

Other video angles seem to show Pretti’s gun was taken before he was repeatedly shot dead. Eyewitnesses’ declarations confirmed the gruesome details and utter lack of provocation.

Alex Pretti (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

After the killings of Renee Good (whose autopsy shows she was killed by the third shot when the ICE agent was not in the vehicle’s path) and Pretti, the Trump regime tried to exclude state investigators and predetermine the details and outcome before any factual inquiry. That has led to a slew of resignations, the latest of which was reported Friday, by the New York Times: “[FBI] agent, Tracee Mergen, left her job as a supervisor in the FBI’s Minneapolis field office after bureau leadership in Washington pressured her to discontinue a civil rights inquiry into the immigration officer, Jonathan Ross.” In the case of Pretti, state and local officials held their ground and vowed to investigate and hold the killer(s) responsible.

Even more outrageous, late Saturday Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, telling him ICE would pull out if he met a list of unrelated demands, including the release of voting files. Any shred of doubt that this had nothing to do with immigration or safety vanished in this shameful act of what amounts to extortion.

The latest murder has seemed to rouse at least Democrats on the Hill — eliciting vows to cut off DHS funding from Sens. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) issued a statement yesterday, declaring that “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.” The actions also received a full-throated condemnation from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY):

Masked and lawless DHS agents have brutally killed another American citizen in Minneapolis. Donald Trump’s extremists have unleashed this carnage on the streets of America. They must all be held criminally accountable to the full extent of the law.

Even before Pretti’s killing, it beggared belief that any lawmaker could vote to continue to fund the murderous ICE operation without serious restraints. And yet seven House Democrats joined in voting to fund Department of Homeland Security with only token restrictions. That may have been the worse vote of their careers.

Yet, as confirmed by Schumer’s statement, Senate Democrats now seem poised to reject the House bill, denying Republicans the 60 votes required for passage. They will need to formulate demands and then try to induce some Republicans to join them.

Vulnerable Senate Republicans might be stirred. Take the case of perpetually “concerned” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). With thousands of shock troops still in Minnesota, the ICE onslaught struck in Maine last week. As we have come to expect from frenzied and incompetent agents, ICE arrested a Black corrections officer (a citizen), to the horror of the local sheriff, who now opposes the “bush league” operation from coming to his state.

Mainers are angry; Gov. Janet Mills explicitly denounced their actions. Collins issued a mealy mouthed statement avoiding criticism of ICE and cheering deportation of undocumented immigrants — again demonstrating her uselessness when it matters most. She has said she would rubber stamp the DHS funding measure. Does she still intend to do so?

Now is the time to apply pressure on House and Senate members facing the voters (including the feckless Collins) in their home states and districts as well as in sustained speeches on the Senate floor. Peaceful protests at campaign appearances or outside district offices, letters to local newspapers, and statements denouncing Beltway laggards at public hearings or gatherings can turn up the heat on Republicans — and force Democrats to cut off funds to lawless street thugs.

State and local officials appear serious and well-positioned to control the situation and pursue justice, despite Trump’s lies and obstruction. The rest of us need to internalize Minneapolis’s heroic defense of democracy and do our part to rise to the defense of all Americans.