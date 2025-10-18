The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
1h

This would not make it as a legal principle, I think, but every accusation Trump makes can be assumed to be a projection, and every claim he makes can be assumed to be a lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Dr Michael J Wagner's avatar
Dr Michael J Wagner
1h

It's "No Kings" day. Hang out your Americaan flag. We're the real Americans. Celebrate who we are and what we want our country to be. DUMP TRUMP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture