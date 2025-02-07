Evening Roundup: Super Bowl Weekend kick-off
February 7: Featuring Mitch Landrieu in celebration of New Orleans, Meghan Houser questioning the ceremony, Marissa Rothkopf's brittle recipe, and The Contrarian pet of the week from Joyce Vance
It’s that time of the year—when the country turns its eyes to a game so elevated in American culture that we break out roman numerals to distinguish it. For many, it’s a source of patriotism and pride, for others it’s an afternoon to actually enjoy commercials, for still others it’s disregarded as a tragic waste, but for basically anybody it’s an exceptional time to test out a cookie recipe.
Below, enjoy a column of reverence for the enduring spirit of New Orleans by Mitch Landrieu, a column of irreverence from The Contrarian’s own Meghan Houser, and a smashing recipe for Super Bowl brittle from Marissa Rothkopf.
Our distinguishing highlight, and a favorite part of our Friday, is featuring the Contrarian Pet of the Week. This week we have the lovely Leeda, courtesy of Joyce W. Vance. Leeda’s favorite part of the Superbowl is the Puppy Bowl, obviously, because she loves her doggie friend, Bella. Their tailgate is unmatched.
See you Monday, Contrarians!
And in case you missed it this morning, please join The Contrarian in honoring our Undaunted figure of the week, written by Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin.
Collectively ignoring the Super Bowl and its advertising this year would be a wonderful way to show corporations what we think of their bootlicking, especially since the Cheeto-in-Chief is supposedly planning to attend.
i do not care at all about the football game.I’m an “ older” male, and not a commercial/corporate sports fan. This extravaganza is more of the circus produced to distract and undermine our genuine human culture. I’m disappointed The Contrarian feels it has to pay attention to it rather than adopting a more contrarian “Who cares? We’re suffering an existential crisis in the US., affecting our immediate neighbors and everyone else on the planet.
