The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay Reid's avatar
Fay Reid
7m

Thank you, Jennifer, for supporting Josh Turket, disabled or not, we NEED more Josh Turket's, and fewer Chuck Schumer's in the Democratic Party. Men and women who believe in the Constitution, the common good, and the welfare of Americans instead of increasing the wealth of the already obscenely wealthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

Only need a few Congressional Republicans to sign the discharge petition to get the Epstein records.

Check out Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) as they hold a news conference on their push to have Congress vote on the release of files related to the Epstein investigation. https://www.c-span.org/event/news-conference/reps-khanna-massie-hold-a-news-conference-on-epstein-files/436072

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture