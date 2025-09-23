The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Bikracer
5h

So last time Chuck Schumer was on the hot seat for not shutting down the government. He felt we were better off if judges were able to rein in trump. So now he is all about shutting down the government and everyone is pushing the panic button, “Oh no, we can’t shutdown the government, that will make trump more powerful!”

So which is it?

Is it just Democrats are damned if they do and damned if they don’t?

The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
5h

This could be the Mother of All Spending Strikes. The looming government shutdown is an opportunity to hold His Royal Heinous accountable and stop his atrocities, and the fascist takeover of the country. We, the People cannot easily withhold our tax dollars from HRH, but the Dems in the Senate have that opportunity.

A U.S. president cannot spend money without an appropriation from Congress, which holds the "power of the purse".

Direct spending is prohibited.

Constitutional power: The Constitution's Appropriations Clause states, "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law".

The Dems in the Senate must have a list of demands under which they would vote to keep the government running. Such as, the Congress sets tariffs, ICE only goes after violent convicted felons, no one is deported to a third party country, and so forth. And that willingness to fund the government would be on a week to week basis, to prevent HRH from going back on his commitment.

If congress refuses to authorize appropriations, HRH will not have money to operate his corrupt, inept, sadistic government. A chance for the Dems to prove they’re not the feckless cowards they’ve been up until now.

