The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4h

I just read that Pritzker says the Texas National Guard is being staged to come to Chicago. Let’s get some hair on fire going here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
4h

Tell them they need proof of an emergency, not just because Orange says it's so. Abbot is a swine. I hope he gets his someday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture