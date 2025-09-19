The Contrarian

The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
2h

This could be the Mother of All Spending Strikes. The looming government shutdown is an opportunity to hold the Rat accountable and stop his atrocities, and the fascist takeover of the country. We, the People cannot easily withhold our tax dollars from the Rat, but the Dems in the Senate have that opportunity.

A U.S. president cannot spend money without an appropriation from Congress, which holds the "power of the purse".

Direct spending is prohibited.

Constitutional power: The Constitution's Appropriations Clause states, "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law".

The Dems in the Senate must have a list of demands under which they would vote to keep the government running. Such as, the Congress sets tariffs, ICE only goes after violent convicted felons, no one is deported to a third party country, and so forth. And that willingness to fund the government would be on a week to week basis, to prevent the Rat from going back on his commitment.

If congress refuses to authorize appropriations, the Rat will not have money to operate his corrupt, inept, sadistic government. A chance for the Dems to prove they’re not the feckless cowards they’ve been up until now.

Julie Bannerman
2h

Millions of Americans are especially concerned about rising healthcare premiums, cuts to Medicare, and cuts to Medicaid and added burdens for Medicaid recipients - all key features of MAGA budgeting to serve the greed of billionaire donors and supplicants.

This is one powerful reason not to fund the regime unless changes are made to address the growing crisis in healthcare access and costs.

